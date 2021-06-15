Brother of deceased Ludhiana DSP held for assaulting kin in Mohali

Mohali police on Monday arrested the brother of Ludhiana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harjinder Singh, who succumbed to Covid on June 10, for allegedly assaulting and abusing his family members.

The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh. He was arrested by Mataur police based on the complaint of Manjit Singh, his cousin.

The complainant told the police that he, his two sons Gurnoor Singh (18) and Rohitveer Singh (8) and Hardeep Singh (also Harjinder’s cousin), were living with Harjinder’s mother Balwinder Kaur at his residence in Sector 70 to look after her after his death.

On Sunday, Baljeet arrived at their house and started abusing the whole family. After that, he also assaulted them and then entered a room after forcing the children out. Before leaving the house, Baljeet also threatened them, said the complainant.

A case has been registered under Sections 452, 506, 353 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.

Inspector Manphul Singh, station house officer at Mataur police station said, “The accused was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody. ”

On the other hand, Harjinder’s family refused to comment on the issue. As per sources, the assault could have stemmed from a property dispute, but police are still verifying it.