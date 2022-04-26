Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Brother, sister among 3 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Punjab’s Abohar
chandigarh news

Brother, sister among 3 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Punjab’s Abohar

All three were riding a motorcycle when it was hit by the oil tanker near a petrol station on the Abohar-Malout road
The oil tanker that hit the motorcycle, claiming three lives in Abohar town of Fazilka district of Punjab on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 12:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A brother and a sister were among three people crushed to death by an oil tanker at Abohar in Fazilka district of Punjab on Tuesday.

Also read: Congress acting against those with conscience: Former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar

Naveen, 22, along with his sister, Pooja, 26, and their uncle Happy, 38, all residents of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, were going to their destination on a motorcycle but when they reached a petrol station on the Abohar-Malout road, their two-wheeler was hit by the oil tanker.

All three died on the spot. The bodies were sent to the local civil hospital and the police began investigation into the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP