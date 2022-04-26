Brother, sister among 3 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Punjab’s Abohar

A brother and a sister were among three people crushed to death by an oil tanker at Abohar in Fazilka district of Punjab on Tuesday.

Naveen, 22, along with his sister, Pooja, 26, and their uncle Happy, 38, all residents of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, were going to their destination on a motorcycle but when they reached a petrol station on the Abohar-Malout road, their two-wheeler was hit by the oil tanker.

All three died on the spot. The bodies were sent to the local civil hospital and the police began investigation into the incident.