Congress acting against those with conscience: Former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar
Before the meeting of the Congress disciplinary action committee (DAC) to decide on the show-cause notice to him, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday took a dig at the party leadership by accusing it of preparing to act against those with a conscience.
Jakhar was issued a show-cause notice by the DAC on April 11 for alleged anti-party statements during the Punjab elections, but he ignored it and chose not to reply. “Aaj, sar kalam honge unke jinme abhi zameer baaki hai (Today, those with a conscience will be beheaded),” he tweeted before the meeting of the committee headed by former Union minister AK Antony in Delhi.
The post, which raises questions over the disciplinary action, is being seen in party circles as another dare by Jakhar to the Congress leadership. The disciplinary panel had given him a week to reply and the deadline ended on Monday. According to sources close to Jakhar, he has taken the notice as an “affront” and is in no mood to reply. While his refusal to respond to the notice has been seen by some as defiance, there are party leaders who feel the notice is unjustified and an overreaction when others who campaigned for rivals, including the BJP, or fielded their relatives against the official candidates of the Congress have not even been asked about their actions.
Action will escalate infighting
There is a feeling that action against Jakhar, who headed the Punjab unit till nine months ago, could escalate infighting in the state unit that is grappling with deep divisions. Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and some other former MLAs had met Jakhar at his Panchkula residence on April 15 to express solidarity with him. All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Raminder Awla has also come out in his support.
The DAC had issued show-cause notices to Jakhar and Kerala leader and former Union minister KV Thomas for their remarks and actions. The disciplinary action against Jakhar was sought by AICC secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary for speaking against the party.
Accused of fuelling factionalism
During the Punjab elections, Jakhar had created a flutter in party circles by stating that he was rejected for the chief minister’s post for being a Hindu and blamed “senior advisers sitting in Delhi” for the decision. In another statement, he claimed that at the time of selection of then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s successor, 42 of the 79 Congress MLAs had backed him and only two were with Charanjit Singh Channi, whom the party leadership picked for the post.
Chaudhary, who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, pointed out the adverse impact of these statements on support for the party in the community not only in Punjab but also in neighbouring states. Jakhar was also accused of encouraging factionalism. “The letter was referred to the AICC disciplinary action committee by the Congress president for necessary action,” the notice said.
