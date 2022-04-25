AAP’s power freebie in Punjab meaningless when there is no power: Sidhu
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday led a protest against power shortage in the state, near the Rajpura thermal plant in Patiala district.
Accompanied by former party legislators, Sidhu said it was for the first time in Punjab that people were forced to brave power cuts even when paddy sowing season was yet to start.
“The power demand will peak in June and July, when it is expected to reach 17,000 MW, but the state government is unable to supply even regular power when load is just 7,500 MW,” Sidhu said.
Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s government’s recent announcement of free 300 units of electricity per household, the Congress leader said: “There is no meaning of free power, when there is no power, or when the public faces lengthy power cuts.”
Terming chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann a “puppet” of AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sidhu alleged the Delhi leadership was “running the show” in Punjab while Mann had “limited say in the government”.
Factional feud at fore again
Former state legislator from Rajpura Hardial Singh Kamboj had organised the protest, which also saw the participation of former MLAs Ashwani Sekhri, Sukhwinder Danny, Navtej Cheema, Sunil Dutti, Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Nazar Singh Mansahia among others.
Former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman, who has been expelled from the Congress for speaking against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC)’s new president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, was also present.
The event is being seen as yet another show of strength by the former Punjab Congress chief, amid appeal for unity and discipline by his successor. According to Warring, he had no knowledge about the protest.
Kamboj said that it was a local event of the constituency, and thus only local leaders joined it. “No one was invited. It was a local protest; thus no was from the PPCC was invited. Sidhu, after coming to know about this protest, showed interest in joining the Congress workers for the cause of Punjabis who are rattled by severe power cuts,” he said.
Delhi yet again reports over 1,000 daily Covid cases, positivity rate at 6.42%
Delhi on Monday saw a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 tally with 1,011 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,75,887, according to the health department's bulletin. One patient also died and 817 others recovered during the same period. The active cases in the national capital rose to 4,168 and the positivity rate stood at 6.42 per cent. This is the fourth consecutive day Delhi reported over 1,000 cases.
Traffic cops fine 1,983 delivery agents for helmetless driving in special drive
Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police has in the past 20 days fined 1,983 delivery executives working for a host of food and grocery delivery platforms for riding without helmets. The special drive was started on April 5 after the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey warned the representatives of such delivery companies and instructed them to ensure that their delivery agents follow traffic rules.
Suvir Sidhu elected Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairman
Suvir Sidhu, 32, on Monday became the youngest chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). He is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. Sidhu was unanimously elected in a meeting held on Monday. The council also elected Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma as co-chairmen. The BCPH also ratified nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
Chandigarh makes masks compulsory in closed environments
With the daily Covid-19 cases rising gradually in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Monday once again made face masks compulsory in closed environments and announced violators will be fined ₹500. Amid sharp decline in cases in March, the UT administration had made masks optional only on April 4, two years after the mask rule was first imposed in March 2020, when the first lockdown was enforced in the wake of the pandemic's outbreak.
Prayagraj killings: Cops off to Bihar on trail of Kharwar gang
PRAYAGRAJ A police team has been sent to Bihar's Rohtas district in search of absconding members of the Kharwar gang on suspicion of their involvement in the recent murder of five members of a family in Prayagraj's Khevrajpur village. Kingpins Baliram Kharwar and Pradeep Kharwar received bullet injuries during an encounter with police teams while four of their accomplices – Anish Kharwar, Sumit Kharwar, Sandol Kharwar and Amraj Kharwar were also arrested.
