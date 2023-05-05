Two brothers from Kapurthala shot dead in US

Two brothers from Kapurthala’s Bidhipur village were shot dead outside a shopping mall in Portland city of Oregon in the United States, police said on Thursday.

Police personnel at the victims’ house in Bidhipur village of Kapurthala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Dilraj Singh, 31, and Guriqbal Singh alias Gora, 26.

As per the preliminary investigation, a monetary dispute with the owner of the store where the brothers worked is stated to be the main reason behind the killings.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said he has sent the station house officer concerned to the victims’ village to gather more information about the matter.

It has been learnt that Guriqbal had moved to the US about six months ago to live with Dilraj, who had been residing there for the past one decade.

“According to their family, Dilraj had been running a joint business with the accused for the past several years and they both had an altercation over some money transaction. The family said that the accused had called the brothers outside a shopping mall to discuss the issue, but shot at them,” a police official said.

Their parents Kashmir Singh and Balwinder Kaur are likely to fly to the US on Friday.