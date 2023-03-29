Brothers rain blows on 78-year-old car driver in Panchkula road rage incident

Enraged over a car taking a turn ahead of him, a scooterist and his brother brutally thrashed the car’s 78-year-old driver in Sector 12, Panchkula, on Monday morning. The accused, Babloo, who works as a driver, and his brother, Sandeep, who runs a mobile repair shop, were subsequently arrested. They live in Sector 2, Panchkula. (HT)

The accused, Babloo, who works as a driver, and his brother, Sandeep, who runs a mobile repair shop, were subsequently arrested. They live in Sector 2, Panchkula.

The victim, Raman Anand, is a resident of Mansa Devi Complex. He told the police that he and his wife were on their way to meet a relative in Sector 12 around 11.15 am on Monday.

On their way, he took a turn towards Sector 12 from the Sector 4/12 dividing road, when a scooterist, later identified as Babloo, signalled him to stop. His mother was riding pillion on the scooter.

Anand said as he stopped and rolled down his window glass, Babloo punched him without any provocation, leaving him stumped.

Babloo proceeded to drag him out of the car after opening his door, and rained blows and kicks while hurling abuses for taking a turn ahead of his scooter. Even as his mother intervened, he did not stop thrashing him.

As he tried to leave on his scooter, his mother fell from the seat, when Anand chased Babloo and held on to the two-wheeler. But Babloo continued to drive, dragging him along before he let go of the scooter. Amid the melee, Babloo’s mother again fell off the scooter.

Anand said he brought the woman to his car and offered her water. Meanwhile, Babloo’s brother Sandeep arrived there and also thrashed him, while threatening to kill him.

As people gathered at the scene, Sandeep fled. Police were alerted and a PCR vehicle took Anand to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Acting on his complaint, police booked the two brothers under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station.

The accused were arrested later in the day and produced before a court that granted them bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON