Two brothers stabbed in Panchkula’s Indira Colony

Two brothers sustained stab injuries after being attacked in Indira Colony, Sector 17, on Thursday night over an old enmity.

The injured brothers at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Thursday night. (HT)

The injured duo has been identified as Gautam and Akash. Their brother, Ravi, also suffered minor injuries in the attack. The victims are residents of Indira Colony.

Sharing details, police officials said Gautam was stabbed in the arm, while Akash sustained a stab wound in the thigh after a group of men, with whom they are said to have shared an old enmity, attacked them. Ravi was attacked by the group after he tried to intervene.

In his complaint, Gautam, who works as a sanitation worker, told the police that Akash had on July 13 come home injured after a knife was stabbed in his thigh.

Soon after he reached home, the accused, identified as Abhyaas, Gloda, Umesh Gurpreet, Bheem, Dinesh, Pradyuman and other identified persons, barged into their house and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

The group also allegedly brandished a country made pistol at the victims and threatened to kill them before fleeing.

A case under Sections 148, 149 (both rioting), 323, 324 (both assault), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 14 police station. No arrests have been made yet.