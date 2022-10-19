BSF cautions Punjab border villagers about smuggling via drones

The Border Security Force (BSF) has started making announcements in border villages to caution villagers about the anti-national elements using drones for the smuggling of arms, drugs and explosives from across the border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BSF has also pasted posters mentioning mobile numbers for providing information regarding the smugglers using drones at various prominent locations of these villages.

The posters read: “Of late, drones are being frequently used by anti-national elements for smuggling of contraband and arms from across the border in Punjab. BSF Punjab frontier requests the general public to provide information and details of persons using drones for the smuggling from Pakistan to India.”

“Person, whose information will lead to the arrest of the involved persons/personnel along with seizure of the drones will be rewarded by the BSF Punjab frontier with ₹1 lakh only,” the poster reads. It also says that the identity of the informers will be kept confidential.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSF personnel can be seen making announcements against the drug smugglers in the border villages of Gurdaspur sector.

BSF’s DIG Prabhakar Joshi said that support of the people was mandatory to tackle the drone threat at Punjab borders. He said they have been campaigning in villages for the last one month.

In April, Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit had convened a series of meetings with central and state security agencies in various border districts to tackle the drone threat from across the border.

He had also asked the agencies to increase their contact with the people of border villages to get information regarding the drone usage.