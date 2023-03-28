BSF downs drone at Pakistan border in Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) late on Monday night personnel gunned down a drone that snuck into the Indian territory from Pakistan at the border outpost (BoP) in Rajatal. The drone was carrying a packet containing drugs.

On duty BSF personnel gunned down a drone at the Pakistan border in Amritsar. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm when the troopers heard a buzzing sound in the area and engaged by opening fire.

Sharing details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On March 27, 2023, at 8.30 pm, alert BSF troops deployed along Indo-Pakistan Boundary detected a drone intrusion from the Pakistan side in the area of BOP Rajatal, Sector Amritsar. The drone was fired upon and counter-drone measures taken.”

“Subsequently, on Tuesday morning, during a search of the area, BSF troops recovered 01 black coloured drones with a white coloured bag approx 700 m from IB and 350 m from BS fence. On opening the bag, a big packet wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape and a small torch were found,” the spokesperson added.

A big packet wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape and a small torch were found during the search. (HT Photo)

The quantity of the recovered suspected contraband was not immediately ascertained by the BSF.

Notably, the seizure of the drone comes a day after 6.2 kg heroin allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone was recovered in the Amritsar sector. Similarly, on Saturday, 7-kg heroin was seized by the BSF and Punjab Police in their joint operation along the India Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district.

Drones galore

In a separate incident, BSF troopers recovered 2 kg heroin allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone in the area falling under the jurisdiction of joint check post (JCP) Attari.

BSF troopers also apprehended two suspects and recovered 3.22 kg of heroin from their possession in border post (BoP) Ramtirath area, also falling under the Amritsar sector. The accused were apprehended during a search operation launched after the on-duty personnel opened fire towards a suspected drone in the area.