BSF downs five drones, recovers heroin and pistol along Punjab border

The BSF seized five drones carrying narcotics and arms in separate incidents along the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, officials said on Sunday. Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers on guard on the India-Pakistan border (AFP)

A BSF spokesperson said that the recoveries were made during coordinated operations carried out on Saturday and Sunday. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF personnel on Saturday recovered a DJI Mavic 3 classic drone near Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran. In the early hours of Sunday, another DJI Mavic 4 pro drone was intercepted and seized from a field near Havelian village in Tarn Taran. A packet of 1 kg heroin was also recovered from the scene.

In Amritsar district, vigilant troops neutralized a DJI Air 3 drone near Rajatal village and found a packet of heroin weighing 566 grams. In a separate recovery from a nearby field in Rajatal, another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was seized along with 586 grams of heroin. In another major recovery in Tarn Taran, BSF troops located a DJI Mavic 3 classic drone carrying a pistol along with a magazine from a field near Dal village.

“These back-to-back recoveries highlight the BSF’s operational effectiveness to prevent aerial infiltration of narcotics and arms via rogue drones from across the border,” added the spokesperson.