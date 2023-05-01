Pakistan drone drops 2.5kg heroin in Ferozepur village

The Border Security Force recovered 2.5kg of heroin dropped by a drone on the outskirts of Setha Wala village in Ferozepur district on Monday. A BSF official said personnel deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of the drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory around midnight. (HT Photo)

“They observed a blinking light and heard the sound of the drone. Depth parties also heard the sound of something being dropped in a field on the outskirts of Setha Wala village,” the official said.

A packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing three packets of heroin, weighing a total of 2.5kg, was found.