Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Jammu
chandigarh news

BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted armed infiltrators' attempt to sneak into the country after a brief gunfight at the International Border (IB)
The incident occurred in Arnia sector around 9.30 pm on Sunday when alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB. They challenged the persons who fired on the troops and fled in the face of retaliation. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 03:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted armed infiltrators’ attempt to sneak into the country after a brief gunfight at the International Border (IB), a senior officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Arnia sector around 9.30 pm on Sunday when alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB. They challenged the persons who fired on the troops and fled in the face of retaliation, he said.

“BSF retaliated by firing a few bursts (of gunfire) due to which they retreated. A search of the area was carried out Monday morning but nothing (incriminating) was recovered,” he said.

Security has been tightened across J&K in the wake of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which will begin on June 30, after a two-year Covid induced hiatus.

