BSF guns down armed Pakistani intruder near Line of Control in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down an armed man who was trying to approach the barbed wire fence in the Indian territory from the Pakistani side after crossing the ‘zero line’ near the Channa border outpost along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said on Tuesday.

The intruder, who was carrying a pump action gun, was shot down by security personnel of the 73 Battalion after he continued approaching towards the Indian side despite being warned, BSF officials said.

“On 3 January 2023, during morning hours, alert Border Security Force troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani armed miscreant ahead of border fencing, in the area falling near bordering Village – Dariya Mansoor in Amritsar,” a BSF spokesperson said.

He added, “The troopers challenged the miscreant, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self defence, killing him on the spot.”

“Upon searching, a gun was found near the body of the Pakistani miscreant. Extensive search of the area is in progress. Vigilant BSF troops once again foiled the nefarious attempts of anti-national elements to enter into Indian territory,” the official said.

Another BSF official, who didn’t wish to be named, said investigation is on to ascertain whether the intruder was a terrorist or a smugger.