BSF nabs 4 suspected drug smugglers near Pak border in Amritsar

The border security force (BSF) has apprehended four suspected Indian drug smugglers after a brief firing near Fatehabad village in Ajnala sub-division along the the India-Pakistan border late on Saturday night.

The suspects, according to the BSF officials, were roaming near the barbed wire fence, ostensibly to clear a consignment of drugs that was to be thrown from across the border by Pakistani smugglers.

One of the accomplices of the arrested accused managed to flee, said the officials, adding that “one of the arrested men was injured in the firing”.

The arrested men were identified as Bikramjit Singh, Vijay Singh and Sarabjit Singh of Kakkar village and Navjot Singh of Dug Dogar village in Amritsar. Sarabjit received a bullet injury in his left thigh, said the officials.

“At around 12.30 am, the personnel of 22 battalion observed some suspicious movements near border outpost (BoP) Fatehabad. Five persons were noticed approaching towards the fence. The accused were challenged to stop by our troops, but to no avail. Sensing danger, a shot was fired by our constable, which hit to one of the accused. After this, our team arrested four of the five persons, including the injured one. The firth person managed to flee from the spot,” said a senior BSF official.

He said the injured was rushed to a hospital for his treatment. “Our troops had also observed two suspects across the barbed wire fence. Five rounds were fired towards Pakistan side, but the suspects managed to retreat,” he said.

“Our search operation is still underway. It appears the arrested men had come to collect some drugs consignment that was to be push in from Pakistan side,” he said, adding that the accused would be handed over to the Amritsar-rural police for the further investigation.