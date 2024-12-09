BSF recovers 1-kg heroin and 500-gram ICE from farmland in Fazilka

Counter Intelligence (CI) in a joint operation with border security force seized one kilogram of heroin and 500-gram ICE drug on Sunday. The recovered consignment was allegedly sent by Pakistani smugglers through drone. (HT Photo)

Giving details, Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, CI, said that acting upon secret information, a CI team conducted joint search operation with 160 Battalion of BSF in the area of village Dhani Natha Singh under police station Sadar Jalalabad, in Fazilka during which, one kg heroin and 500 gram ICE drug was recovered from the agriculture land of farmer Joginder Singh of village Dhani Natha Singh.

The recovered consignment was allegedly sent by Pakistani smugglers through drone.

In this regard, a case under Section 21-C, 22, 29, 30/61/85 NDPS Act, has been registered against unknown persons.