BSF recovers 14 packets of suspected narcotics in Ferozepur

“On Wednesday about 6.45 hours, Border Security Force troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence observed suspicious footmarks near Village Gandu Kilcha, District - Ferozepur. Further, during the search, BSF troops recovered 14 small packets of narcotic items suspected to be heroin, gross weight approx 500 gms, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape ahead of the border fence,” the release added.