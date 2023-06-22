Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers 14 packets of suspected narcotics in Ferozepur

ByAgencies, Ferozepur
Jun 22, 2023 12:20 AM IST

Small packets of narcotic items, suspected to be heroin, weighing approximately 500 gm have been seized

Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered 14 small packets of narcotic items, suspected to be heroin, weighing approximately 500 grams, according to a release.

The packets of narcotic items seized in Ferozepur.
According to the release, BSF troops observed suspicious footmarks near the village Gandhi Kilcha in the Ferozepur district while carrying out area domination patrol and during the search recovered suspected heroin packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.

“On Wednesday about 6.45 hours, Border Security Force troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence observed suspicious footmarks near Village Gandu Kilcha, District - Ferozepur. Further, during the search, BSF troops recovered 14 small packets of narcotic items suspected to be heroin, gross weight approx 500 gms, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape ahead of the border fence,” the release added.

