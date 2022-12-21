BSF recovers 26kg of ‘heroin’ from Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Fazilka

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 26.4kg of heroin after a brief encounter with Pakistani smugglers at the border in Fazilka district of Punjab on Wednesday.

In a press release, BSF said around 1.50am, BSF men observed suspicious movement of smugglers on both sides of border fencing near Gatti Ajaib Singh village in Fazilka.

They immediately opened fired, but the Pakistani smugglers managed to escape taking advantage of dense fog.

The entire area was cordoned off and the police and sister agencies concerned were informed, the BSF said.

During initial search, BSF troops recovered four packets of contraband suspected to be heroin, wrapped in yellow tape at the fence.

Following a detailed search of the area, 21 more similar packets wrapped in tape along with a PVC pipe of 12 feet and a shawl were recovered from ahead of border fencing, he said.

“The total recovery is of 25 packets suspected to be heroin weighing 26.4kg, a PVC pipe and a shawl. Alert BSF men have again foiled the nefarious designs of smugglers,” the BSF said.

