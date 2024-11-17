BSF recovers 4 drones, heroin

A Pakistani drone was seized by the Border Security Force troops from a farming field along the international border in Ferozepur district on Sunday, said the BSF. The BSF said that both drones are presumed to have collapsed due to the activation of technical countermeasures deployed on the border. (HT File)

The seizure was made following a tip-off from the intelligence wing of BSF.

“The recovery of 01 drone took place at 02:30 pm, from a farming field ahead of the border fence adjacent to village Chak Bhange Wala of district Ferozepur. The drone is presumed to have knocked down due to activation of technical counter measures deployed on border,” the BSF said in a press release.

BSF Punjab also recovered three drones and a significant heroin consignment near the Amritsar border on Saturday, officials said.

According to the BSF, the recovery included two DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones, one China-made DJI Air 3S drone, and a package containing 540 grams of heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a copper wire loop.

In a post on X, BSF stated that the recovery, which was suspected of being used to smuggle narcotics across the border, was neutralised during the operation utilising advanced technical countermeasures.

“All the drones are believed to have been neutralised using technical countermeasures during the operations,” the post mentioned.