BSF recovers 3kg of heroin dropped by drone from Pakistan in Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered 3kg of heroin, which was dropped by a drone from Pakistan, near Dhanoe Kalan in Ajnala sub division of Amritsar district early on Saturday.

The drone managed to return after dropping the consignment even though the BSF personnel fired at it.

“BSF personnel heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan 3.12am. They tried to intercept it by firing. The personnel heard the sound of it dropping the consignment in a field,” a BSF spokesperson said.

They recovered three packets of heroin, weighing 3.055kg, from the field.

The drug seizure comes a day after a drone carrying firearms from Pakistan was shot down by the BSF in the nearby Gurdaspur sector.