Pakistani drone carrying AK rifle, bullets downed by BSF along Punjab border

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 11, 2023 01:35 AM IST

As per the BSF spokesperson, the troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory in the area near Metla Village of Gurdaspur district

Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel shot down a drone carrying arms and ammunition from the Pakistan side on the international border in Gurdaspur district during the wee hours on Friday.

As per the BSF spokesperson, the troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory in the area near Metla Village of Gurdaspur district.

“As per the laid down drill, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone by firing. On daybreak, the whole area was cordoned off in which police also participated. During the search, BSF troops found and recovered one drone (hexacopter) along with one AK-series rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds from an agricultural field near village Nabi Nagar,” he said.

