BSF recovers 5.5 kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered 5.5 kg heroin dropped by a drone that came from the Pakistan side of the international border and entered Indian territory in the Amritsar sector early on Saturday.

BSF teams recovered five packets of heroin wrapped with yellow colour adhesive from the Amritsar sector. (HT FIle)

A BSF spokesperson said, “At around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border reported Indian space violation by a drone coming from Pak side. Troops also heard the sound of something having fallen in a farming field in depth area near the Rai village of Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted.”

“Further, during the search, one big packet suspected to be contraband, wrapped in a yellow colour adhesive tape along with a hook attached with the packet was recovered from the farming field on the outskirts of the village,” the spokesperson added.

The teams recovered five packets of heroin, weighing 5.5 kg, wrapped with yellow colour adhesive.

This is the third such incident in the past three days in the Amritsar sector. The BSF in collaboration with Punjab Police intercepted a drone and after that recovered 5 kg heroin from the same village. On Thursday, a drone was shot down near Bhaini Rajputana village.

The same comes a day after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit conducted meetings with officers of the border districts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur on Wednesday and Thursday on steps to check smuggling of drugs and weapons.

