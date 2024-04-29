 BSF recovers heroin near border in Amritsar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF recovers heroin near border in Amritsar

ByAsian News International
Apr 29, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of heroin in Amritsar on Sunday from a harvested field near Rajatal village

Amritsar : The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of heroin in Amritsar on Sunday from a harvested field near Rajatal village.

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of heroin in Amritsar on Sunday from a harvested field near Rajatal village.
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of heroin in Amritsar on Sunday from a harvested field near Rajatal village.

“On April 28, BSF intelligence wing received information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of Amritsar district. BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation and recovered a packet of suspected heroin weighing 440 grams. The contraband was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a small LED light was attached to it,” according to an official release.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On April 26, the BSF along with the Punjab Police recovered a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district.

BSF hands over Pak national to Rangers

Fazilka: The BSF has handed over a Pakistani national who had inadvertently crossed the International Border (IB) in Fazilka, to Pakistan Rangers, the BSF said in a release.

The BSF said that the Pakistani national was handed over to the Rangers on humanitarian grounds.

On April 27, BSF troops apprehended the individual near the border fence in Fazilka district.

On questioning, it was revealed that he was unaware of alignment of the IB and had unintentionally crossed into Indian territory. Nothing objectionable was found from his possession during the search.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF recovers heroin near border in Amritsar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On