BSF recovers heroin near border in Amritsar

Amritsar : The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of heroin in Amritsar on Sunday from a harvested field near Rajatal village. The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of heroin in Amritsar on Sunday from a harvested field near Rajatal village.

“On April 28, BSF intelligence wing received information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of Amritsar district. BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation and recovered a packet of suspected heroin weighing 440 grams. The contraband was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a small LED light was attached to it,” according to an official release.

On April 26, the BSF along with the Punjab Police recovered a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district.

BSF hands over Pak national to Rangers

Fazilka: The BSF has handed over a Pakistani national who had inadvertently crossed the International Border (IB) in Fazilka, to Pakistan Rangers, the BSF said in a release.

The BSF said that the Pakistani national was handed over to the Rangers on humanitarian grounds.

On April 27, BSF troops apprehended the individual near the border fence in Fazilka district.

On questioning, it was revealed that he was unaware of alignment of the IB and had unintentionally crossed into Indian territory. Nothing objectionable was found from his possession during the search.