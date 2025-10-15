BSF seized 200 drones, 287 kg heroin along Indo-Pak border so far this year

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested 219 smugglers, including 16 Pakistan nationals, and seized 200 Pakistani drones along the Indo-Pak border so far this year, besides the recovery of 287 kg heroin. The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested 219 smugglers, including 16 Pakistan nationals, and seized 200 Pakistani drones along the Indo-Pak border so far this year, besides the recovery of 287 kg heroin. (File)

The rise in the number of arrests has increased in recent years after the Centre extended the BSF’s operational jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km inside Punjab and a few other border states in October 2021, empowering the force to conduct searches, seizures and arrests in a wider zone. The then Congress government in Punjab claimed that it was a violation of the federal structure and the Border Security Force Act, 1968, while the Centre had claimed that the notification was within its powers to protect border areas.

The BSF authorities, however, made it clear that most of the arrests were made within the original 15-km domain.

As per a BSF spokesperson, BSF personnel intercepted and seized 200 Pakistani drones, apart from recovering 287 kg of heroin, 13 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) drug, 174 weapons, 12 hand grenades and over 10 kg of high explosives. “With these recoveries, the BSF prevented these deadly payloads from infiltrating Indian soil. The operations also led to the neutralisation of three Pakistani intruders and the arrests of 203 Indian smugglers and 16 Pakistani nationals involved in cross-border crimes,” he said.

In 2024, the BSF Punjab Frontier recovered 294 drones, a substantial increase from 107 drones in 2023. Additionally, approximately 283 kg of heroin was seized, four Pakistani intruders were neutralised, and 161 Indian smugglers along with 30 Pakistani nationals were apprehended from the border.

“The ever-evolving drone threat from across the border posed a major challenge to national security. Yet, through cutting-edge surveillance, intelligence-led operations and the unyielding commitment of BSF troops, every attempt of aerial intrusion has been tracked, intercepted and neutralised with precision. Whether in times of peace or provocation, the BSF stands as the iron shield of the nation, ensuring that no threat—on land or in the air—can breach India’s sovereignty”, he added.

Speaking about the surge in recoveries, another BSF official said, “Since now it’s very difficult to carry out smuggling through traditional methods, the recoveries have increased. And BSF has become well experienced to deal with the menace. Technical surveillance and counter measures have also been enhanced with the passage of time”.

The BSF has upgraded ground and aerial surveillance, installing night vision devices, motion sensors and anti-drone systems to deal with the smuggling and illegal activities.

Notably, the BSF carried out many operations jointly with the Punjab Police and other central agencies to bust the smuggling networks working through the 553-km-long India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab.