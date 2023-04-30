Punjab: 1-kg heroin seized near international border in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Sunday found a packet containing around 1-kg heroin, stuffed inside a sock, near the border fence in Ferozepur. The recovery was made near the border fence in Kilche village in Ferozepur.

“On April 30, vigilant BSF troops, during area domination duties recovered a sock stuffed with a packet of suspected heroin, close to own side of border fence near the border village of Kilche, in Ferozepur,” the BSF said in a statement.

As per the BSF, the recovered drug weighed around 1 kg, and the sock was found from a harvested wheat field.

Further investigation is underway in the case.