BSF shoots down four Pak drones, seizes 2kg heroin

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down three Pakistani drones and recovered over 2 kg heroin in the past 24 hours along the Pakistan border in Punjab.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF teams launched a coordinated search near Sankatra village in Ferozepur on Friday, recovering one packet of heroin weighing 1.173 kg from farmland and later seizing a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from the outskirts of Pachharian village.

In a separate incident in Tarn Taran district later in the evening, BSF troops activated technical counter-measures to neutralise a drone intrusion. A subsequent search in agricultural fields near Dal village led to the recovery of a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone and 543 gm heroin.

Another intelligence-led operation on Saturday resulted in the seizure of a DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone from fields near Roranwala Kalan village in Amritsar. Officials said the drone was likely brought down by anti-drone technology deployed along the border.

1.5 kg heroin recovered from duo in Bathinda

Bathinda The district police arrested two Bathinda city residents after recovering 1.5 kg heroin from them on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (SP, Rural) Hina Gupta said a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA-2) intercepted the accused, Manpreet Singh and Sandeep Singh, near the Jeeda toll plaza located on the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway while they were travelling in a car.

“During a search of the vehicle, 1.5 kg heroin was recovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused brought the narcotic from Amritsar and we are working to find the supplier,” the SP said.

She added that Manpreet was unemployed and was named in five criminal cases since 2017, while Sandeep worked as a taxi driver and was addicted to drugs.