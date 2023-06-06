Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF shoots down Pakistan drone near Amritsar border

BSF shoots down Pakistan drone near Amritsar border

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 06, 2023 12:54 AM IST

As per a BSF spokesperson, at 9.45 pm, BSF troops deployed in depth area, detected a Pakistani drone near Rattankhurd village and immediately gunned it down.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday night shot down a Pakistan drone carrying narcotics into the Indian territory near the international border in Amritsar.

A Pakistan drone and heroin seized by BSF personnel near the border in Amritsar on Monday. (PTI)

As per a BSF spokesperson, at 9.45 pm, BSF troops deployed in depth area, detected a Pakistani drone near Rattankhurd village and immediately gunned it down.

“Following a search, the BSF troops recovered a black-coloured drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics (heroin), attached with the drone, from the fields in the village,” he said.

He added, “The gross weight of the recovered consignment of heroin is 3.2 kg.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsf
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP