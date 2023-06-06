BSF shoots down Pakistan drone near Amritsar border

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday night shot down a Pakistan drone carrying narcotics into the Indian territory near the international border in Amritsar.

A Pakistan drone and heroin seized by BSF personnel near the border in Amritsar on Monday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a BSF spokesperson, at 9.45 pm, BSF troops deployed in depth area, detected a Pakistani drone near Rattankhurd village and immediately gunned it down.

“Following a search, the BSF troops recovered a black-coloured drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics (heroin), attached with the drone, from the fields in the village,” he said.

He added, “The gross weight of the recovered consignment of heroin is 3.2 kg.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON