BSF special DG reviews security scenario in Samba

Amid spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, special director general of Border Security Force (BSF) western command YB Khurania reviewed security scenario along the India-Pakistan international border in Samba sector, officials said on Saturday.

Special DG of western command of the BSF, YB Khurania at a forward location in Samba sector. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The special DG (western command) arrived at the frontier headquarters of the BSF on Friday for a three-day visit to review the security scenario on Jammu international border,” said a BSF spokesperson.

“BSF Jammu Inspector General DK Boora gave a presentation to special DG covering the critical aspects of border security and domination in the area,” the spokesperson added.

The special DG later visited Samba border area and was briefed about threats being faced by the BSF, ranging from trans-border tunnelling and smuggling by Pakistan.

“He was shown various border domination aspects on the ground. Special emphasis was given to the challenges posed by Pakistani drones from across the border,” the spokesperson added.

Khurania addressed the troops on the ground and praised them for their effective duties round the clock.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON