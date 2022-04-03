BSF to resume ‘Retreat Ceremony’ at Hussainiwala from Monday

The Border Security Force (BSF) has decided to resume the “Retreat Ceremony” at the Hussainiwala joint check post (JCP), Ferozepur, from Monday.

The audience gallery at the Hussainiwala JCP, which often hosts more than 1,200 visitors daily, has been wearing a deserted look for the last two years as the BSF had stopped the entry of the public to witness the “Retreat Ceremony” in view of the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pakistan Rangers had allowed visitors about a year ago but their Indian counterparts had kept it closed yet.

“It’s a welcome decision on part of the BSF to resume the ‘Retreat Ceremony’ for visitors at Hussainiwala as the absence of visitors had hit the local economy,’’ said Ishu Sood, a restaurant owner.

“Though a light-and-sound show has been recently introduced at Hussainiwala, a majority of visitors were disappointed in the absence of permission to witness the Retreat Ceremony,” said Sachin Narang, a local.