BSF troopers repulse Pak drone spotted in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire after a drone was spotted entering the Indian territory from the Pakistan side near the border outpost Channa Pattan falling under the Ramdas police station of Amritsar in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident took place around 12.50am when the personnel of the BSF’s 73 battalion heard a buzzing sound of a flying object. After spotting the drone, the BSF personnel started firing towards it. A BSF official, who didn’t wish to be named, said 43 rounds were fired, but it managed to retreat.

The BSF informed the Punjab Police and Indian Air Force. On Sunday morning, a search operation was launched in the area, but nothing suspicious was found.

The incident comes days after senior officials of the BSF and Pakistan Rangers held a meeting to curb the menace of drones at the International Border. BSF’s deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur, Prabhakar Joshi headed the Indian team while Pakistan’s sector commander brigadier Fahd Ayub represented the team of rangers. Two wing commanders of Pakistan were also present at the meeting, which was conducted at Kartarpur Corridor on June 10. The motive of the meeting was to curb the threat of drones being used for the smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and drugs from across the border.

BSF hands over Pak boy who crossed border inadvertently to Rangers

Ferozepur: A Pakistani boy who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the BSF on Sunday, officials said.

The Pakistani national, a juvenile, was apprehended by the Border Security Force personnel from the Ferozepur sector in Punjab on Saturday evening.

“During questioning, it was found that the apprehended Pak national is a juvenile and he had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him,” a BSF spokesperson said.

