BSF’s 58th raising day parade in Amritsar today

The 58th Raising Day Parade of the border security force (BSF) will be organised at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev University on Sunday. According to BSF, the event would be presided over by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as chief guest. The event will begin by paying homage to the martyrs by the chief guest with the wreath laying ceremony, at the martyr’s column, SHQ BSF Khasa, Amritsar.The services rendered by BSF, the technological advancement, professional excellence and the discipline of the force will be on display during the 58th Raising Day Parade. The parade will comprise of 12 foot contingents including Mahila prahari contingent, the famed Camel contingent, Camel Band and the mounted contingent. HTC

