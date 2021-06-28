BSP expels former state president Rachpal Singh

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has expelled former Punjab unit president Rachpal Singh Raju from the party.

Raju, who was in-charge of the state unit in 2015-16 and then headed by the party in Punjab from 2016 to 2019, has been expelled for alleged anti-party activities. The former state chief had questioned the seat-sharing formula finalised by the BSP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2022 assembly polls. BSP state chief Jasvir Singh Garhi announced his expulsion.

Confirming his expulsion, Raju said that party leaders wanted the alliance but there was resentment against the seat sharing pact as several segments in the Doaba area, where the party had polled more than 20,000 votes, were allocated to the SAD. “I sought a review which irked some state leaders,” he said.

He said a false complaint was given against him to the leadership. “My wife is vice-president of the Garhshankar municipal council and I went for an event as she was busy. A former Congress MLA was also present along with leaders of other parties. But my photo with the Congress leader was mis-presented as if I was going to switch sides,” he claimed, adding that he would continue to work for the community.

Punjab BSP OBC wing in-charge quits party

Sukhvir Singh Shalimar, in-charge of the OBC (other backward class) wing of the BSP, quit the party on Sunday following a seat sharing alliance with the SAD. Sukhvir said that the party had sealed an alliance with SAD without taking senior party leaders into confidence.