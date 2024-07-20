Buddha Nullah: ‘Mark ED inquiry into rejuvenation project’

The Federation of Textile and Manufacturing Association has called for an inquiry into the crores of rupees spent on the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project. The Federation of Textile and Manufacturing Association has called for an inquiry into the crores of rupees spent on the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project. (HT File)

Niranjan Singh, former deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said that an ED inquiry could be conducted under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, during his visit to the Buddha Nullah along with activists from the Naroa Punjab Manch and the Public Action Committee.

During his visit to the Buddha Nullah on Saturday to assess the pollution situation, Singh criticised the poor performance of the officials involved in the project. He was accompanied by activists from the Naroa Punjab Manch and the Public Action Committee.

He highlighted the ongoing pollution despite significant funds allocated for its rejuvenation. “The situation here is alarming. Despite the substantial budget, there seems to be little improvement in the condition of Buddha Nullah. This raises serious concerns about the efficiency and integrity of the project implementation,” Singh stated.

The activists present also voiced their concerns, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency in handling environmental projects. “We have been advocating for a clean and healthy environment for years. It’s disheartening to see that despite the funds and resources, the pollution in Buddha Nullah persists. We need thorough investigations to understand where the project has faltered,” said Jaskirat Singh, an activist from Naroa Punjab Manch.

Seeing the water coming out of the sewage treatment plant of Jamalpur and the common effluent treatment plants of 40 and 50 MLD of the dyeing industry, he asked why they were not treating it before releasing it. When told that it was treated water, he was taken aback.

He raised the accountability of the officials involved in the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project and the poor governance of the state government.

He said if pollution control board officials or private industry owners conspire to pollute rivers or groundwater, then the ED has the discretion to take action against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. They can be prosecuted as such earnings can be considered proceeds of crime. He added that the ED can also take action against politicians if they are found obstructing officers or industrial owners from doing proper work according to the norms and the law.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira of the Public Action Committee (Matewara, Sutlej, and Buddha Dariya) said that the ED should take cognizance of the matter and taken action in the case of a liquor factory’s groundwater pollution at Zira, which was dumping its effluents via borewells into the ground.

Niranjan Singh further informed that today he had also met former vice-chancellor of PAU, Dr Kirpal Singh Aulukh, who had headed the committee that prepared the first report on Budha Nullah pollution in 2007.