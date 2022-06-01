Buddha nullah pollution: Dairy complexes to stay put, bio-gas plants, ETPs to be installed in Ludhiana

With the project to relocate dairy complexes on Tajpur Road and Haibowal Road stuck in limbo, the municipal corporation has decided to set up biogas plants and effluent treatment plants on the establishments to check water pollution.

The effluents from the dairy complexes are allegedly dumped into the Buddha Nullah – a highly polluted water stream that traverses through the industrial hub before merging into the Sutlej.

Municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal held a meeting with officials of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and civic body officials concerned on Tuesday and directed them to expedite the project. Another meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday.

“A biogas plant is already functional in the Haibowal Dairy Complex, but it is not being operated to its full capacity. Officials have been directed to remedy it and set up another plant on the Tajpur Road dairy complex. Sewage treatment plants are also being upgraded under the project, ” she said, adding that work was being done at full throttle.

“While the cow dung will be used in biogas plants, other waste from the dairy units will be processed in effluent treatment plants (ETPs) ,” she said. The treatment plants are being installed under the ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project.

Dairy diary (BOX)

1. The project to shift the 500 dairy units has been hanging fore for years, despite experts’ asserting that the nullah cannot be cleaned until dairy waste stops being dumped into the waterbody.

2. Initially, the civic body had proposed that the dairy complexes be shifted to Gorsian Kadar Bakhash village, but the relocation project could not take off in the face of villagers’ opposition.

3. In April, Satguru Uday Singh, the head of the Namdhari sect, had resigned as chairperson of the special task force (STF) constituted to clean the nullah over the municipal corporation’s failure to deal with dairy waste.

MLA Bagga proposes walking track along nullah (Embedded)

MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga met municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the MC Zone D office on Tuesday and proposed the establishment of walking tracks along the Buddha Nullah near Chand Cinema.

Directing MC officials to work on beautification of the nullah, Bagga said , “The MC should establish a 600-m walking track around the nullah from the bridge near Chand Cinema till the New Kundanpuri area as a pilot project.”

“The gap on the bottom of chain-linked fencing being installed around the nullah should also be filled to prevent residents from dumping waste into the waterbody,” he added.