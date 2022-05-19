Buddha Nullah Project: MC chief reviews progress, directs PSPCL to establish power station by Nov

To review the progress of ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday conducted a meeting at an under-construction site of sewage treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting was conducted to expedite different works being taken up under the project and to deal with the problems being faced by the contractor and other departments involved in the project.

Officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), among others were also participated in the meeting.

Aggarwal directed the PSPCL officials to establish a new 66 KV power station at STP site by November as the MC will need power connection to operate the STP. Further, PEDA officials were directed to expedite the project to establish a biogas plant at Tajpur road dairy complex to deal with dairy waste.

MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said over 60 per cent of work has been completed to establish 225 MLD STP in Jamalpur, and overall, 45 per cent of the project has been completed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project to clean Buddha Nullah commenced last year with deadline of December 2022. Under this project, MC has to establish a new STP in Jamalpur, upgrade STPs in Bhattian and Balloke, establish effluent treatment plants at Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complex, among other works.