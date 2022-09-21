Buddha nullah rejuvenation project: Ludhiana MC chief directs PSPCL to expedite work to set up 66 KV power station

As the deadline to complete the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation has already been extended from December 2022 to June 2023, the authorities are on toes to expedite the process to set up a 66KV power station to run the under-construction 225 mld Jamalpur sewage treatment plant (STP).

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting to review the progress of ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project on Tuesday wherein the officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) were also present.

The PSPCL authorities were directed to expedite the work to establish the power station for which tenders have been floated.

The MC officials said the project commenced in January last year and around 63 per cent of work has been completed. Major components of the project included upgradation of old STPs and establishing two new STPs for treating the sewage in the city, which is currently draining into the nullah. Interceptor lines are also being installed around both sides of the drain within the city limits (14 kms on each side) to stop direct flow of sewage into the nullah.

Despite attempts were made to reach Aggarwal, she was not available for comments.

One of the MC officials, however, said Aggarwal directed the PSPCL to expedite the work to establish the power station so that the project should not get further delayed. A few other issues were also discussed to streamline the project.