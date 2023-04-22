Video row: Buddhist bodies flay social media for ‘misinterpreting’ Dalai Lama’s remarks

A month after the Dalai Lama’s video clip asking a boy to “suck his tongue” stirred a row, the Buddhist association across the state staged a protest in Shimla on Saturday to condemn social media platforms for “misinterpreting” his remarks.

The Lahaul and Spiti Buddha Sewa Sangh, Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti Students Welfare Association, Shimla, Indo-Tibet Friendship Society, Shimla, Bharat Tibet Samanvya Sangh, Shimla Regional Tibetan Women Association and Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, Shimla, issued a joint press release condemning the social media platforms for “misinterpreting the Dalai Lama”.

“The Dalai Lama is a global icon of peace, a Nobel laureate. He is the embodiment of compassion, a beacon of hope, love and compassion. He has dedicated his life to serving humanity and global community,” said the release issued here in Shimla.

“He has been selflessly and tirelessly promoting religious harmony among various religious traditions,” said Ravi Thakur, who is also a second time legislator from Lahaul and Spiti district.

The Buddhist association also staged a protest march in Shimla and sought the intervention of the government.