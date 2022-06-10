Budding shooter raped in Hisar

A budding shooter, in her early 20s, was allegedly raped by a colleague in Hisar, police said on Thursday.

In her complaint, the girl, who hails from Fatehabad, said she is studying at a college in Hisar and undergoing shooting practice at an academy.

“At the shooting academy, I came in contact with another player and later, we became friends. One day, he offered me cold drink in which he had added some intoxicant. When I lost consciousness, he took me to a hotel in Hisar, raped me and made a video of the act. Later, he started blackmailing me while threatening to leak the video of the incident. He used to abuse me as well,” the victim added.

She added that the accused took ₹10,000 from her on pretext of deleting the video of the incident but later refused to do so.

The Hisar police have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

This is the second such case since January this year where a female player has been raped by the colleague. In April, the Tosham police had booked a man from a Bhiwani village under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old kabaddi player from a neighbouring village on a train in February.