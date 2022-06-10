Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Budding shooter raped in Hisar
chandigarh news

Budding shooter raped in Hisar

A budding shooter, in her early 20s, was allegedly raped by a colleague in Hisar, police said on Thursday
The Hisar police have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him. (iStock)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A budding shooter, in her early 20s, was allegedly raped by a colleague in Hisar, police said on Thursday.

In her complaint, the girl, who hails from Fatehabad, said she is studying at a college in Hisar and undergoing shooting practice at an academy.

“At the shooting academy, I came in contact with another player and later, we became friends. One day, he offered me cold drink in which he had added some intoxicant. When I lost consciousness, he took me to a hotel in Hisar, raped me and made a video of the act. Later, he started blackmailing me while threatening to leak the video of the incident. He used to abuse me as well,” the victim added.

She added that the accused took 10,000 from her on pretext of deleting the video of the incident but later refused to do so.

The Hisar police have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

RELATED STORIES

This is the second such case since January this year where a female player has been raped by the colleague. In April, the Tosham police had booked a man from a Bhiwani village under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old kabaddi player from a neighbouring village on a train in February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP