Budget a strong step towards developed, self-reliant India, says Randhir Sharma

Congress and BJP traded barbs over the Union Budget with Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma describing the budget as a major step towards a developed and self-reliant India, while rejecting the opposition’s claims that Himachal has been ignored. Congress and BJP traded barbs over the Union Budget with Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma describing the budget as a major step towards a developed and self-reliant India, while rejecting the opposition’s claims that Himachal has been ignored. (HT File)

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla, Sharma dismissed allegations that Himachal Pradesh has not received any benefits, claiming that the real issue lies not with the Centre but with the state government’s functioning and its failure to fully utilise central schemes.

Countering the Himachal government’s allegations, Sharma said it is completely incorrect to claim that the state has received nothing in the budget. “Union Budgets do not mention states by name; they announce schemes, and states benefit through those schemes,” he said. He added that if the Himachal government properly implements and utilises central schemes, the state can gain significantly in sectors such as industry, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure.

Targeting the opposition, he said blaming the Centre is an attempt to hide failures at the state level. “The real problem is poor implementation of schemes and weak management of resources by the state government,” he said.

On the issue of discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Sharma categorically stated that there has been no discrimination against Himachal Pradesh. He said RDG has also been discontinued for BJP-ruled states.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr Rajiv Bindal accused CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Congress government of misleading the people over the Union Budget.

This is not the time for politics : Chauhan

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s principal media advisor, Naresh Chauhan, asked state’s BJP MPs and leaders whether they support or oppose the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant. He said they should clarify their position before the state, as its discontinuation would hinder the state’s development.

Addressing a press conference at the state Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, on Tuesday, Chauhan said that discontinuing RDG will result in a loss of ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 crore to the state. “This fight isn’t just the government’s, everyone must come forward to protect the state’s interests”. He added that chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu strongly presented the state’s case before the 16th Finance Commission. The state had hoped for an increase in this grant this time. He added that the facts and figures MP Anurag Thakur is presenting to the media about the state are completely misleading. “This is not the time for politics or blaming anyone. This is the time to protect the state’s rights,” he said while urging “the BJP to come together and discuss this issue with the central government to help the state overcome this crisis and support the state government in restoring the revenue deficit grant”.

HP disappointed with Budget: Agriculture minister

Himachal Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister, Chander Kumar on Tuesday raised serious questions on the central government’s financial policies and said that the policies currently being pursued by the central government are “contrary” to the spirit of the federal structure.

Kumar while addressing mediapersons in Dharamshala, said that the system of the Finance Commission has been in place in India since 1952, constituted under the Constitution. Its objective has been to assess the financial situation of the states and provide them with equitable assistance. This commission, constituted every five years, would visit the states and study their expenditures, sources of income, and special circumstances.

He said that previous Finance Commissions had provided special assistance to hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, taking into account their geographical, environmental, and social conditions, enabling the state to fulfil its developmental and social responsibilities. “However, the 16th Finance Commission has stopped this,” The minister said.

Chander Kumar described the recent Union Budget as extremely disappointing for Himachal Pradesh.