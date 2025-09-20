Build climate resilience with on integrated, data-driven development: Himachal chief secy

In wake of the repeated disasters, Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Praabodh Saxena stressed on integrated, data-driven, and community-led development in the state in order to build climate resilience and foster sustainable human development. Himachal chief secretary Prabodh Saxena (File)

A meeting of the State-Level Steering Committee (SLSC) on sustainable development was convened on Friday under the chairmanship of chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, with special reference to the upcoming State Human Development Report (HDR).

The meeting reviewed the state’s current climate action efforts in relation to policy and governance. The senior officers from stakeholder departments participated and deliberated on strategies for ensuring sustainable development in Himachal Pradesh.

Highlighting the way forward, Saxena said, “A model for sustainable development in a Himalayan state like Himachal, must consider factors such as the state’s historical progress, its critical role in the country, an integrated approach, and future leadership”.

The chief secretary directed the departments concerned to take stock of the existing resources and frameworks, the inadequacy of funds to meet growing needs, and the challenges of mobilising new finance, including bureaucratic process. He observed, “agriculture, water, and forestry are interlinked sectors, and disturbance in one adversely impacts the others.”

Saxena further emphasised that “business as usual” will not suffice in addressing the scale of challenges being faced today. In the last few years, the state has witnessed severe natural calamities that have gravely impacted human life. He stressed that a fundamental shift in working together is required, placing people at the heart of transformation. The planning process, he added, must adopt a holistic, inclusive, and participatory approach, taking into accounts the geographical conditions, aspirations, and local needs.