‘Bullhe Shah’s works focus on love for the almighty, discarding prejudices’

Tricity witnessed a special event organised to celebrate the book, Bullhe Shah’s Sufi Lyrics, translated by Christopher Shackle, which is a modern translation of his verses, at the auditorium of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration, Sector 26, on Saturday evening.

Col Ashish Bedi, Ravee Pandher and Harpreet performing Bullhe Shah’s Sufi Lyrics during the event in Chandigarh on Saturday evening

Reliving the magic of the 18th-century poet’s works, the evening celebrated the mysticism and universal appeal of his poetic genius through an eclectic performance by Goa-based singer-songwriter Harpreet, interspersed with readings in Punjabi and English by literary enthusiast and social worker Ravee Pandher, and cultural enthusiast and army veteran Col Ashish Bedi.

Harpreet, best known for creating musical scores to the epic works of Bullhe Shah, brought the mystic poet’s words to life through a rhythmic blend of soulful sounds of the guitar and the percussion. The performance was interspersed with readings peppered with anecdotes about Bullhe Shah and his relevance in today’s times by Pandher and Col Bedi. The jugalbandi of dramatised readings, and Harpreet’s melodious rendition, were lauded by the audience.

“It was truly an honour to perform Baba Bullhe Shah’s poetry. I enjoyed performing in front of a delightful audience. The audience’s response was so overwhelming that we ended up extending the performance duration. I love creating hummable tunes to classic humanist poets. Also, I have a profound connection with Punjab and align myself with Bullhe Shah’s mystic approach to life,” Harpreet said.

While Ravee added that it was an evening soaked in the colours of spirituality. “The ambience was quite soulful. Harpreet, through his enchanting voice, brought to life the poems of Baba Bullhe Shah which centre on one’s deep-rooted love, bordering on passion, for the almighty, besides discarding prejudices and treating the human race as one,” Ravee added.

