Bureaucratic reshuffle in Himachal: Sachin Kanwal is new Shimla MC commissioner

In a major bureaucratic re-shuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday transferred 17 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 22 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

The government transferred 17 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 22 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers. (File)

IAS officer Rawther Dawood Nazeem (1995 batch) has been appointed additional chief secretary (ACS, Home & Vigilance, MPP & Power, and NCES), relieving chief secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant of the additional charge of home and vigilance department. Onkar Chand Sharma (1994 batch), who is serving as ACS (Tribal Development), has been given the additional charge of the transport department. Devesh Kumar (1998 batch) will continue as principal secretary for finance, planning, economics and statistics, and public works department, while also taking over the additional charge of the animal husbandry department.

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M Sudha Devi (2003 batch) has been posted as principal secretary (Forest and Industries) and will continue to hold the additional charge of the personnel department. Ashish Singhmar (2008 batch) has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) while retaining his existing portfolios.

While 22 HPAS officers transferred include Sachin Kanwal (2009 batch HPAS), who has been transferred from the office of the chief minister, where he was serving as additional secretary, and appointed commissioner, municipal corporation, Shimla. The outgoing MC, Bhupender Kumar (2009 batch), has been posted as managing director, Himachal Pradesh General Industries Corporation Limited.

In another key change, Gian Sagar Negi (2011 batch) has been shifted from the post of registrar, Himachal Pradesh University, to additional district magistrate (Protocol), Shimla, while Jyoti Rana (2012 batch) has been transferred from ADM (Protocol), Shimla, to take over as registrar, Himachal Pradesh University.

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{{^usCountry}} Laiq Ram Verma (2012 batch) has been transferred from the post of ADM (Development), Sirmaur, and appointed Managing Director, HIMFED, Shimla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Laiq Ram Verma (2012 batch) has been transferred from the post of ADM (Development), Sirmaur, and appointed Managing Director, HIMFED, Shimla. {{/usCountry}}

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