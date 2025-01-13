Burglar makes off with 10.5 lakh from judge’s house in Mohali, held

A burglar decamped with ₹10.5 lakh in cash from a judge’s locked house in Sector 68 on Saturday. The accused was booked under Section 305 (a) ( theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Phase-8 police station, Mohali. (Getty Images/Purestock)

But the thief could not flee far, as CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the judge’s house helped police nab the accused swiftly, leading to recovery of the full amount.

Kusal Singla, 37, posted as a judge in Pathankot, told Mohali police that he, along with his family, had left the house around 11.30 am on Saturday.

When the family returned around 1.30 pm, they found a glass on the first floor broken. Upon closer inspection, the house was found ransacked, with ₹10.5 lakh in cash missing, the judge narrated in his complaint.

After being informed, Phase-8 police, along with a forensic team, reached the house to gather crucial evidence.

Launching a probe, they managed to apprehend the thief and recovered the stolen money.

The accused was booked under Section 305 (a) ( theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Phase-8 police station.