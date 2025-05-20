Burglar strike six shops in Haibowal market in Ludhiana

A spate of thefts in Haibowal market early on Monday morning has triggered alarm among local traders, after an unidentified burglar broke into at least six shops, escaping with cash and valuables. The burglar allegedly climbed a nearby tree to access the roof, broke in through the rooftop entrance and stole cash and scrap. (HT Photo)

The thefts came to light when shopkeepers arrived and found broken locks and missing goods. The CCTV footage captured the suspect in action, prompting an investigation by Haibowal police.

Varinder Singh Deep, president of the Haibowal Market Association, said the thief targeted the shops methodically, stealing from at least five of them. The break-ins began with an automobile shop owned by Jagjeet Singh. The burglar allegedly climbed a nearby tree to access the roof, broke in through the rooftop entrance and stole cash and scrap.

He then proceeded to a trading company owned by Ajay Kumar, stealing cash and electronic items. The same night, a water filter shop and a meat shop were also targeted. The thief stole ₹12,000 and ₹15,000 from the respective stores, along with a mobile phone and bluetooth device. Though he also entered a garment shop, no valuables were reported missing from there.

Police said a probe is on.