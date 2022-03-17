Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Burglars break into cloth unit, decamp with 23 lakh in Ludhiana

Burglars broke into a garment manufacturing unit and decamped with ₹23 lakh and other valuables in Ludhiana
A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 457 (house-breaking), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Daresi police station. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Burglars broke into a garment manufacturing unit and decamped with 23 lakh and other valuables on Tuesday.

The complainant, Kewal Krishan, the owner of Raman Textile Factory on Street 2 in Pritampura, said, “On March 14, I locked my shop at around 8.30pm. The next day, I found the window of my office broken. I realised that 23 lakh and other articles were missing from my office.”

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 457 (house-breaking), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Daresi police station.

45 rolls of cloth stolen

In a similar incident, unidentified persons scaled the back wall of A-Mohinder Enterprises in Mahavir Jain colony, and decamped with 45 rolls of clothes in a pick-up truck.

An FIR was registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

Robbery at garment shop

Ludhiana Thieves struck at a cloth shop on Barewal Road and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs on Tuesday night.

The store owner, Tejwant Singh, said he learnt of the burglary after the owner of the shop next to him called him. “He told me that the shutter of my store had been lifted, and the glass door within was lying open. I rushed to the shop and was shocked to find the premises ransacked. Material worth 5 to 6 lakh had been stolen, along with the DVR,” he said.

The police said that the accused had covered one of the CCTVs cameras installed outside the shop with a flag, which had been left by workers of a political party during the election campaign, and to avoid getting captured on the CCTV inside the shop, they stole the DVR.

