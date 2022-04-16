Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Burglars break into house, decamp with 5 lakh in Ludhiana

The complainant, a trader of cosmetic products in Ludhiana, said he woke up at around 6.30am to find the almirah in his father’s room wide open, and ₹5 lakh missing from it; the burglars scaled the compound wall to break and enter
The burglars also broke into his brother’s Hyundai Creta, which was parked on the ground floor for the house in Civil Lines, Ludhiana, and stole a wallet with 4,000 in it. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

While a family was sound asleep, burglars broke into their house in Guru Nanak Pura, Civil Lines, and decamped with around 5 lakh on Tuesday night.

The complainant, Sumit Gupta, a trader of cosmetic products, said he woke up at around 6.30am to find the almirah in his father’s room wide open, and 5 lakh missing from it. The burglars also broke into his brother’s Hyundai Creta, which was parked on the ground floor, and stole a wallet with 4,000 in it.

Head constable Varinder Kumar said a case under Sections 457 (housebreaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons at the Division 8 police station.

“No cameras were installed in the house. We are scanning closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) in the area to trace the accused. The burglars entered the house after scaling the compound wall,” the head constable added.

