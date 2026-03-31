Burglars decamp with gold, silver jewellery from locked house in Mohali

Burglars made off with gold and silver jewellery, along with cash, after breaking into a house in Phase 2, Mohali, while the family was away, said police. Complainant Rinku claimed that about 5 tolas of gold ornaments, four pairs of silver anklets and some cash had been stolen. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Rinku, who works at a private hospital in Phase 8, told police that the theft took place in December 2025.

On December 3, he had left home for work around 9 am while his wife was in Bathinda. When he returned at 6 pm, he discovered the locks of the main gate and cupboard broken. On stepping inside, he found his house ransacked and valuables missing.

In his police complaint, Rinku claimed that about 5 tolas of gold ornaments, four pairs of silver anklets and some cash had been stolen.

He said he initially tried to trace the missing items and identify any suspects on his own, hoping the valuables might surface in the locality. When his own efforts yielded no results, he finally approached the police to report the burglary.

Based on his complaint, the Mohali police on Monday registered a case under Sections 305 and 331 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified accused. The investigation is being led by ASI Balwinder Singh, who said efforts were underway to identify the burglars through nearby CCTV footage and other technical inputs.