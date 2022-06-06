Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars steal 4,000, phones from house in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Burglars steal 4,000, phones from house in Chandigarh

The burglars broke into the house in Sector 22, Chandigarh, intervening night between Saturday and Sunday and stealing three mobile phones, two rings and around ₹4,000
Burglars stole 4,000, phones from house in Chandigarh. (HT File)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police registered a case against unidentified accused for allegedly breaking into a house in Sector 22 on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday and stealing three mobile phones, two rings and around 4,000. The complaint was filed by Akhilesh Kumar Giri, who was sleeping on the roof. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Mental well-being in focus at webinar

Chandigarh As many as 125 employees of Infosys participated in a webinar on ‘Work from home and its impact on mental and psychological wellbeing’ on Sunday. Addressing the webinar, Damanjit Kaur, senior psychiatrist from Faith Hospital, said that mental health of employees may get affected during extended working hours, adding that it was important to keep one’s mind healthy.

Cancer survivors share their stories

Mohali Saarthak, a city-based cancer support group at Fortis Hospital organised an event to commemorate the National Cancer Survivors Day that saw survivors come together to share their life stories. More than 50 cancer survivors participated in the event.

Award ceremony at GGDSD

Chandigarh The eco club of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College and non-governmental organisation, Yuvsatta, organised an award ceremony with eight schools and three prominent colleges being awarded the Best Eco Club awards for 2021. College principal Ajay Sharma encouraged students to discard their ball-pens as part of an awareness campaign.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP