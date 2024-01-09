Burglars steal cash, jewellery from house in Daba

A gang of burglars targeted a house in Daba and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables in the wee hours on Tuesday. While escaping, one of the accused took away the shoes and jacket of the owner of the house and left his shoes and jacket there. A gang of burglars targeted a house in Daba and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables in the wee hours on Tuesday. While escaping, one of the accused took away the shoes and jacket of the owner of the house and left his shoes and jacket there. (Representational image)

On being informed, the Daba police have initiated an investigation. The house owner suspected a local for the theft. He stated that he had seen a man wearing the same jacket the burglars had left in his house.

Deepak Kumar Gupta, the complainant, stated that he organises vegetable markets in the Daba area. He came to know about the incident in the morning around 8 am when his wife found the house ransacked.

He said the accused have stolen ₹60,000 in cash, gold and silver jewellery besides two mobile phones.

He stated that the miscreants entered the house from the roof.

Sub-inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO at Daba police station, said that the police have received a complaint, and they are in a process to lodge an FIR. The police will also question the suspects.