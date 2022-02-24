Burglars steal garments worth 8 lakh in Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted a readymade garment shop in Pritam Nagar of Haibowal and decamped with goods worth ₹8 lakh, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

It is the second such incident in the past seven days. Earlier on February 16, a readymade garment shop in Kailash Chowk was targeted, seemingly by the same gang.

The Pritam Nagar garment shop owner, Deepak Kumar, said he had closed his shop around 9pm on Tuesday and left for home.

He came to know about the incident when one of the neighbours noticed the locks of the shutter broken, and informed him. Kumar rushed to the spot and found that the whole shop was ransacked and all the shelves were empty.

He added that he had installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras inside and outside the shop, but the burglars disconnected it by snapping the power line to the shop.

Before going off, the CCTVs captured three burglars alighting from a Mahindra Bolero jeep. The accused came around 2am and left around 3:45am. He told the police that he had incurred a loss of ₹8 lakh in the burglary.

Haibowal station house officer, sub-inspector Harpreet Singh said police are recording the statement of the victim to register an FIR.

On February 16, the burglars had targeted a ready-made garment shop, located just opposite the Basti Jodhewal police station on Ludhiana-Delhi national highway. The burglars had taken away the entire stock of garments from the shop.