Burglars strike at 84-year-old man’s locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 44

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 01, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Pawan Kumar Garg, a former employee of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, informed the police that he had gone to the Sector 44 market around 12.20 pm; when he returned after an hour, he found his house ransacked

Continuing to target locked houses, burglars struck at the house of an 84-year old man in Sector 44-A on Friday and decamped with 1.80 lakh in cash.

Someone entered his house after breaking the lock of the grille installed at the back side of the house towards the Sector 44/43 dividing road, said the 84-year-old in his police complaint. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pawan Kumar Garg, a former employee of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, informed the police that he had gone to the Sector 44 market around 12.20 pm. When he returned after an hour, he found his house ransacked.

Someone entered his house after breaking the lock of the grille installed at the back side of the house towards the Sector 44/43 dividing road. The burglar broke the lock of an almirah and fled with the bag containing the money, besides his voter card and senior citizen card. One of his sons lives abroad and the other works in Ludhiana, said Garg.

Sector 34 police have booked the absconding accused under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 454 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

